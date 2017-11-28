What’s Good? 11.28.17

“Miracle Baby” Born Early Meets 5 Month Milestone

Born at just 21 weeks, little baby Eliora was no bigger than a pop can when she entered the world. Doctor’s weren’t sure what the outlook of her situation would be. But now, 5 months later, Eliora is growing and getting stronger every day! Doctors are amazed by her progress, and the few complications she has!

Woman Refurbishes Forgotten Dolls

Cally Lewis started collecting forgotten dolls about two years ago. She cleans them, does their hair, and creates clothes for the forgotten toys. After their makeovers, Lewis then donates the dolls to Toys for Tots. She is collecting again this year, and will be until December 15th. If you would like to donate, call her at 217-257-6952.

UK Homeless Vending Machine for Homeless

These machines will have water, food, socks, items for personal hygiene, and other things homeless people might need. The items are purchased from stores who received a surplus in orders. These items are then placed in vending machines. Those that need access to these machines, can get a special card that will give them access to the items. The cards are permitted to allow up to three items per day to be vended, for free, per person.