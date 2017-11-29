What’s Good? 11.29.17

Boy Starts Coat Charity

Tristan Rankin is a kid with a big heart. 3 years ago, he started a charity collecting coats for the homeless. His charity, Coats of Friendship, collected and handed out about 1,000 coats this past weekend.

Pet Cuddling for Students

The Sacremento SPCA and Lend a Heart Foundation visited students that needed to de-stress before finals. Students at Sacramento State got to take a break from studying for finals, and cuddle with a furry companion for a couple minutes. It wasn’t just doggies that were on campus. There was at least one kitten, and a bunny too!

Woman is Proposed to At Hospital that Saved Her Life

Kadie Bumpus was 4 years old when her eye started to hurt. It was discovered that she had a brain tumor the size of a grapefruit behind her eye. Doctors weren’t sure she would make it to her fifth birthday. After the tumor was removed, many complications occurred, causing doctors to have a grim outlook for Kadie. But a friend of the family contacted a doctor at St. Jude that specialized in Kadie’s type of tumor. The staff at St. Jude saved Kadie’s life. St. Jude is not only the place that Kadie’s life began again, because it is now the place her boyfriend, John David, proposed to her.