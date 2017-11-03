What’s Good? 11.3.17

6th Graders Collect Socks For the Homeless

Students out of Struthers Middle School, in Ohio, decided to help the homeless this year. With it getting colder, the students decided to collect socks for the homeless.

Pink Fire Truck Surprises Woman Battling Cancer

Down in Texas, a woman was surprised when a pink firetruck pulled up with it’s lights and siren going. Firefighters dressed in pink uniforms filed out of the truck, surprising McNeal. She is a breast cancer surviving, and is now battling it for the second time.

Cavs Collecting Coats for Kids

At Sunday’s game, the Cavs partnered with Coats for Kids to collect coats and jackets for children in need!