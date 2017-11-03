What’s Good? 11.3.17

6th Graders Collect Socks For the Homeless 

Students out of Struthers Middle School, in Ohio, decided to help the homeless this year. With it getting colder, the students decided to collect socks for the homeless.

Pink Fire Truck Surprises Woman Battling Cancer 

Down in Texas, a woman was surprised when a pink firetruck pulled up with it’s lights and siren going. Firefighters dressed in pink uniforms filed out of the truck, surprising McNeal. She is a breast cancer surviving, and is now battling it for the second time.

Cavs Collecting Coats for Kids 

At Sunday’s game, the Cavs partnered with Coats for Kids to collect coats and jackets for children in need!

Related Content

More People Are Making Their Costumes
Woman Trades Szechuan Sauce for a Car
Nerdy News 9.12.17
Best Disney Villain Songs
Study that Predicts Names of Women Likely to Get P...
Boy Mows Lawn to Buy Headstone for Father