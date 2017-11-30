What’s Good? 11.30.17

Canton Man Receives new Stand Up Wheelchair

Richard McCully, who works at the Giant Eagle in Canton, was given an amazing gift at work; a brand new stand-up wheelchair. McCully has worked at Giant Eagle for about seven months. But his wheelchair model is outdated, and didn’t have the proper strap to support him while worked the cash register. This caused him to suffer from intense pain while working, especially when reaching for items to scan. Multiple organizations teamed up to get this wheelchair made for McCully, at no cost to him! McCully said that this gives him even more motivation to work harder at his job, which he loves.

Students Gave Teacher a Nintendo Switch

Students at a high school in New Mexico found out that their teacher, Nathan Neidigk, had a 2 year old son that was diagnosed with Leukemia. At one point, Neidigk was out of the classroom for my than a week. When he came back, his students had a surprise for him. They had all pooled together their money and bought him a brand new Nintendo Switch. This kind gesture meant a lot to Neidigk, who is no stranger to personal tragedy. Back in 2015, he lost his wife. Now, with his son being sick, he is going through hard times again. But his students wanted to help him out in some way. Why a Switch? Neidigk had spoken before about how he loved Zelda, and wanted a Nintendo Switch.

Bank is Paying off a Cincinnati Couple’s Student Loans

Nikki and Christian Hiciu from Cincinnati, Ohio were given an amazing surprise: their student loans were paid off! They were recording a video about their journey financially, or so they thought. Then, a man showed up at the door, saying he had a pizza for Nikki. But inside the box wasn’t a pizza box.. it was a check for $37,000. All of this is from Fifth Third Bank, whom they had recently signed up for their Momentum app program.