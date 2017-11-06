What’s Good? 11.6.17

Disney is Working on Fireworks for the Blind

“Feeling Fireworks” is a new project by Disney Research and ETH. It’s a large-scale firework show in which water jets are directed onto a flexible screen. Different nozzles will produce different firework effects. The project is still in its demonstration phase, but it has worked on a smaller scale.

Man Separated from Sister Reunites After 39 Years

On March 27, 1978, Valentina Suman and Tatyana Muradyan were put in the same hospital room to give birth. They both had baby girls, but nurses messed up and gave the wrong babies back to the two women. Fast forward to 1999, when the Lashtur family (Tatyana’s family) was getting ready to move to the U.S. A neighbor, who knew both families, approached the Lashturs about the switch that may have happened. Apparently both families had problems getting the babies to eat when they first brought the babies home, and the neighbor thought that the girls looked more like they belonged in the opposite families. So the Lashturs tried to look for the other family, but were not able to find them before they moved. For years they looked, until finally a neighbor gave them a name; Valentina Suman. Soon after the families were reunited, and a DNA test confirmed that the two women were switched at birth.

Man Who Flunked Third Grade, Becomes Nation’s Best Principle

Akil Ross was voted the best principal in the nation. But, he started out not being a very model student. He had to repeat the third grade due to failing grades. But that turned out to be a life changing moment for Ross. From that moment on he studied, and worked hard in school. He uses his experiences to help other students who may be struggling in their studies.