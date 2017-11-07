What’s Good? 11.7.17

Husband Takes Makeup Lessons for Blind Wife

A story to tug at your heart! Jean and Brian have been coming to a certain makeup store for quite some time. Brian takes make-up lessons so he can do his wife’s makeup every day for her. Jean is going blind and can’t do it herself.

Son of Fallen Soldier Gets His Car 15 Years Later

Army Lt. Jonathan David Rozier sadly died when he was 25 years old due to an unexploded grenade. He left behind his wife and son. His wife, Jessica Johns, was faced with some very tough decisions. One of which was to sell his car in order to make ends meet. Now that their son, Justin, is 15, he is about to start driving. Jessica had an awesome idea: to find the car Johnathan once owned, and give it to Justin. Through the power of social media, they were able to track down the car.

4 Year Old Donates Piggy Bank to Cop with Cancer

Sidney Fahrenbruch, a 4 year old from Utah, made headlines earlier this year. She had called her local police department to help look for monsters under her bed. An officer responded to the call, and helped little Sidney ‘secure’ her house from monsters. Well, Sidney decided to return the favor to the department. When she saw a poster for a fundraiser for Officer Kyle Zulauf and his cancer treatments, she immediately decided she wanted to donate her piggy bank.