What’s Good? 11.8.17

Guys with Ties at Middlebranch Elementary

There is a program at Middlebranch Elementary which aims to help guide our next generation of young gentlemen. For the second year, the elementary school is hosting it’s Guys with Ties program. Third graders meet one night each month, donning their best mint shirt, tie, pants and shoes, and learn how to act professional at all times.

Community Does Halloween Again For Teen Who Was Rejected on Halloween

A teen with autism went trick or treating with her siblings on trick or treat. But many people told her she was too old for trick or treating and refused to give her candy. Needless to say, the teen was upset. One of her sisters took to social media and posted about what happened to her sister… and the post went viral. A member of the community stepped up, and arranged a redo trunk-or-treat at trunk-or-treat at Lehi Junior High School for the teen.

Matthew McConaughey Gives out 4,500 Turkeys on his Birthday

Most people treat themselves on their birthdays, not giving back to an entire community! Well, on November 4th, McConaughey decided to celebrate his birthday by handing out 4,500 turkeys to the people who live in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Him, along with 25o volunteers went door to door handing out the turkeys. This was all part of a program called Wild Turkey Gives Back from Wild Turkey Distillery.