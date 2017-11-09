What’s Good? 11.9.17

Woman Asks Judge to Officiate Wedding After He Gives Her Second Chance

Jennifer Jensen used to be in a bad place. She was a heroine addict, and found herself in front of Judge Chris Wilton after violating probation from a past drug offense. She was pregnant at the time. Instead, Judge Wilton sent her to jail for one day, and then ordered her to get treatment once her baby was born. Judge Wilton followed her progress from 2014 to 2016, until her probation period was done. Jensen was able to get off the drug, and has since improved her life. After her final court appearance, she asked the judge if he would officiate her wedding ceremony to her fiance, Bill. The judge agreed, and Jensen and her now husband were married in September.

World’s Most Senior Flight Attendant Honored

Bette Nash has been flying the skies for 60 years as a flight attendant. She began her career with Eastern Airlines, which is known today as American Airlines. She shared some memories about how strict airlines used to be when picking flight attendants; you had to be a certain height, and a certain weight! American Airlines recognized Nash for her years of service last Friday!

4 Year Old Friends Think They’re Twins

Jia and Zuri are two 4 year olds who happen to be best friends. They also happen to have the same birthday. So, of course, the two must be twins. Jia overheard two girls, at a birthday party they were at, say they were sisters. Jia chimed in and proclaimed how Zuri and her were twins. The little girls retorted back that that couldn’t be true, because they didn’t have the same skin color. After getting a little emotional, Jia responded saying that they shared the “… same birthday and the same soul.” The two then reportedly kept telling anyone that would listen that they were twins.