What’s Good? 12.1.17

Man with Autism Offers Sensory-Friendly Santa Visits

Kerry Magro has autism. Which is why it is important to him that kids with similar conditions can enjoy a visit with Santa. Magro has a nonprofit called KFM Making A Difference. his non-profit gives kids a chance to visit a sensory-free Santa. Visiting Santa at a setting like the mall can be scary and intimidating for kids with sensory sensitivities. Magro has a team of volunteers that help create a positive, calm and quiet experience for children who may not otherwise be able to visit with Santa. Magro dresses up as Santa for these meet and greet events. He estimates he has met over 500 children.

Parents are Spending More Time With Kids

Researchers from the European University Institute and University of California did a study on parents, and how much time they spend with their kids. Their study found that moms spend double the amount of time with their kids that they did 60 years ago, and dads have tripled the amount of time they spend with their kids. Now, dads still spend less time with their kids than moms. But still, time parents spend with their kids has increased exponentially.

Cleveland Clinic Doctor Gets Grant to Continue Breast Cancer Vaccine Research

Dr. Vincent Tuohy has been working on a vaccine for breast cancer since 2002. The vaccine is almost ready for phase one trials. The vaccine is for the most lethal type of breast cancer, which is also passed down genetically. Recently, Tuohy received a $6 million grant from the Department of Defense, and $150,000 from the Women Who Care About Breast Cancer group.