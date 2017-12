Local Business Owner Raises Money to Pay Off Student Lunch Debt

Garly Nicklow is a local business owner in Fayette County, in Pennsylvania. He wanted to do something to benefit people in the community, after holding a benefit for a national charity. So, he decided to pay off the lunch debt for all of the students at Marshall Elementary School. They shared what they did to inspire others to do something for the community as well! Nicklow’s amount that he donated was $700!