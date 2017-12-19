What’s Good? 12.19.17

Beachwood Boy Gives Up XBox for Homeless

Mikah Frye, who is 9 years old, gave up his XBox so he could buy blankets for the homeless. Mikah and his family were once in a tough spot, and he remembered what it felt like to be given a blanket, and then have to give it back. Microsoft got wind of what this selfless young man did, and they decided to pay back his kindness. Mikah was surprised by Santa with two big bags filled with presents, and a new XBox.

2 year Old Buys Tic Tacs for Firefighters

2 year old Dawson was given $5 that he could buy whatever he wanted on his trip to Walmart with his mom. When he saw firefighters at the store, he decided he wanted to buy Tic Tacs and give them to the firefighters. Dawson’s mom said the guys were very sweet to Dawson, asking him what he wanted for Christmas and giving him hugs. Dawson told them that one day he wanted to be a firefighter.