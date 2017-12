Pilates with Puppies Benefits Local Animal Shelter

Cisco Pilates in Asheville, NC partnered with the local Humane Society for Pilates with puppies! For $10, you can attend one session where you will sculpt your body, and play with puppies. All proceeds go straight to the Humane Society. Also, if a participant gets bonded to a puppy, they can take it home that day!

Woman Anonymously Donates Expensive Brooch to Salvation Army