What’s Good? 12.4.17

Kids Battling Cancer Turned into Super Heroes

Four kids battling cancer (Aiden, Mahlai, Kevin and Chloe) recently got to channel their inner super heroes. They got to come up with hero-personas, got their own costumes, and got a photo shoot. Thanks to the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, who made the costumes and photo shoots possible.

Local Boy Makes “Blessing Bags” for the Homeless

Kaden is a local kid who wants to help the homeless! Kaden has been making Blessing Bags for a couple years now! If you want to help out, or read more about Kaden, click here.

READ MORE HERE