What’s Good? 12.5.17

Police Officer Adopts Opioid Addicted Newborn from Homeless Woman

Ryan Holets was investigating a store robbery. As he was conducting his investigation, he walked behind the store. There he found a woman about to inject herself with heroin. She was 35-year-old Crystal Champ. He turned on his body cam and confronted her and her partner. Holets realized Champ was pregnant, and told her she was going to harm her baby doing that stuff. While Holets was talking to Champ about her life, something told him to step in and help. It was then he told her he wanted to adopt her baby. Champs lives in a tent beside a highway, and has struggled with substance abuse most of her life. Holets drove him to talk to his wife, Rebecca, about what he had just saw and promise to Champs. Rebecca was immediately on board. The two were already parents to 4 children. Three weeks later, they welcomed Hope into their lives. She was born addicted to opioids, but her new family loves her and will give her all the care she needs.

3D Printed Mask for a Puppy

A 3D printed mask is helping 4 month old Loca recover. She was bitten in the face by another, bigger dog. The bite fractured her cheek and jaw bone. University of California’s Davis School of Veterinary Medicine created the exoskeleton mask to help her heal.

Cop Donated Liver to a Baby

Lt. Steven Tenney from New Hampshire stepped in to save the life of a baby he had never met. Little Sloan St. James was diagnosed with biliary atresia at 4 months old. This is a rare disease of the liver. She was put on the transplant list, bur her liver started to shut down. Teeney learned of Sloan’s story through his sister-in-law on Facebook. He tested himself to see if he would be a donor, and it turned out he was a match. Sloan is now 6 months old, and is recovering well!