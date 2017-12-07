What’s Good? 12.7.17

Stark County Boy Scholastic Reporter

The only Ohio kid chosen, Nolan Pastore, is now a reporter for the Scholastic Kids Press Corps, created by the Scholastic Publishing Corporation. The 11 year old is one of 44 kids around the world chosen for this honor.

Man Collects Toys for Kids in the ER

A Twitter user captured a photo of a man with a cart full of toys at Walmart. When the user asked what the man intended to do with the toys, the man replied he was going to hand out the toys to kids at the ER.

Indiana Family’s Blessing Fence Keeps People Warm

A family in Indiana decided to start a ‘blessing fence.” They fill the fence in their front yard with hats, coats, gloves, boots and scarves that people can take if they need it. For the past three years, it has been the family putting items out on their fence. But this year, the community has also started placing items on the fence as well.