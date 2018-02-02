What’s Good? 2.2.18

Love Story Between a Woman and a Homeless Man (Above)

UPS Driver Saves Family From Fire

Jeremy Brandt was driving his UPS route in Des Moines, Iowa. He noticed smoke coming from a house. He ran up and pounded on the door, waking a man up who was sleeping in the basement. It was discovered a fire was happening in the living room. The man had a baby with him, and handed it to the UPS driver to watch as he got his dog out of the house. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control before the fire caused more damage.

Woman Lost Pet Tortoise, Was Found Across the Street 6 Months Later

Leanna Morris thought she had lost her beloved pet tortoise, Tallulah, forever. Last July she had let the reptile outside for some roaming around time, only to find it had escaped. 6 months later, some school kids found it across the street from her house!