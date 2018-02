USPS To Release Mister Rogers Stamps

Teen Delivers Solar Lamps to Puerto Rico

Salvador Gomez Colon, a 15 year old, has made it his mission to raise $100,000 for portable solar lamps and hand-operated washing machines for people that are still struggling in Puerto Rico. So far, he has collected $125,000 and donated 1,400 solar lamps. He still has 1,600 that he needs to deliver still.