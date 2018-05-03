What’s Good? 5.3.18 Man Creates and Donates Chess Tables James Medeiros creates and donates beautiful chess boards to the city. He also dedicates his tables to the memory of those who have passed on. Watch the video to learn more about his story. chessdonatesGood Newsmantables SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dan Kane’s Salad Adventure! Where’d He Get It? Dog Confused By Human’s Disappearance Tiger Cub Found in Duffel Bag Being Smuggled Across Border Kid Makes “Rap Video” By Himself, And It’s Great 9-Year-Old Chases Purse Thief Justin Timberlake Hooked Up With a Spice Girl?