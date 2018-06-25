What’s Good? 6.25.18 New Zealand’s Prime Minister has had her baby! This makes her only the second world leader to give birth while in office. They’ve named her Neve Gayford. Good Newsnew zealandprime minister SHARE RELATED CONTENT “Permit Patty”: Woman Allegedly Calls Police On Girl Selling Water Raising Cane’s Employee Fired After Stirring Tea With Arm Ohio Officer Fired After Pulling Over Daughter and Her Boyfriend Without Cause Guy Selling Hot Dog Water For $38 ABC Producing ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff, Without Roseanne! Man Gets Beat Up Over Pokemon Go