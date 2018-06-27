When It Rains, Cars Begin to Crash

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There was less than an inch of rain first thing Wednesday morning in Stark County.

But it was enough to contribute to a number of one-car accidents.

There were no less than six crashes in Canton between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of a tractor trailer rig on I-77 northbound near the West Tuscarawas Street exit tells police he hydroplaned on the roadway.

There were no serious injuries, but a woman was trapped in her car when it went off Route 62 near Harmont Avenue NE, went down an embankment, and rolled over.

She was taken to the hospital with what are being called non-life threatening injuries.

Otherwise, the accidents were mainly a commuting nuisance.