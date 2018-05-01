When ‘Teaching a Lesson’ Turns into Murder, 13 Years is Sentence
By Jim Michaels
|
May 1, 2018 @ 9:42 AM
judge-ruling

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Her plan to teach the father of three of her children “a lesson” ends in the death of that man and another in Canton.

It also means some prison time for her.

33-year-old Brooke Clemons got 13 years last week in an involuntary manslaughter conviction in the deaths of Joshua Weatherspoon and Eryc Higgins back in August of 2016.

Clemons just hoped to have Weatherspoon “roughed up” a bit.

The tussle turned into a shooting incident at a home on Midway Avenue NE.

Isaiah Sanders ended up shooting both men.

He’s doing 45 years to life.

