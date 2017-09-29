White Lies Parents Tell Their Kids

Apparently, 9/10 parents lie to their kids! Huffington Post covered a series of posts in which parents revealed lies they’ve told their kids:
My son and I spent 10 minutes looking for his chocolate coins when I knew all along I’d eaten them the day before
— Mandy Green (@MandyGreens) September 25, 2017
Daddy cannot hear when it is dark. Call mummy if you wake up at night.
Actually worked till my wife found out.
— Lee Cooper (@Leecooper74) September 25, 2017
Smoke alarm is Father Christmas listening device
— Kelly Baptist (@kellybappo) September 25, 2017
Your ears turn red when you lie. Now when they lie, they cover their ears. It all started as a joke…
— Mel (@Mel50371) September 25, 2017
a helicopter used to pass over our house at 6pm daily . I said they were checking to make sure kids were eating ALL their dinner nicely.
— canary (@BCanaries) September 25, 2017