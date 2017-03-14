What Wine Pairs Best With Junk Food

By Kriss Kayleigh
Mar 14, 12:39 PM

A wine connoisseur recently decided to find out what wine pairs best with different junk foods. Here’s what he found…
1- with Doritos try a sparkling Lambrusco (the bubbles cut through the chips’ oil)
2- with BBQ chips try a rose.
3- with Slim Jims drink a red zinfandel because it’s a bit spicy and goes with the meat.
4- if you’re eating Kraft Mac & Cheese he says a chardonnay goes well because it’s buttery.
5- with grilled cheese try a pinot noir.
6- if you’re eating Froot Loops he suggests an Australian sparkling shiraz.

