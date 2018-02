Winter Storm Warning…again.

Will your kids be making snowmen or women tomorrow?? This from the National Weather Service:

Issued by: Cleveland – OH, US, National Weather Service,

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY… SNOW EXPECTED. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, INCLUDING DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE ON WEDNESDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE…PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST OHIO. THIS INCLUDES PORTIONS OF THE OHIO TURNPIKE AND INTERSTATES 76…77…79 AND 90. * WHEN…FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY. SNOW WILL SPREAD NORTHEAST ACROSS THE ADVISORY BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT AND WILL TAPER OFF LATE WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WEB SITE.