Woman and Monkey Arrested After On the Run

About a month ago, Tina Ballard’s monkey, Spankey, attacked two Home Depot employees. Instead of staying in the state of Florida, she left to avoid a court hearing, and to keep officials from removing her monkey from her custody. She had written an email to an officer to inform them that she knew about the hearing, but she was leaving the state in order to hide the monkey from law enforcement. But the law caught up with her in North Carolina. The monkey was in the car with Ballard at the time of the arrest. Ballard’s daughter’s boyfriend came and retrieved the monkey. For now, the monkey will remain with her daughter and her boyfriend. Eventually, the monkey will be given to a primate sanctuary. Ballard is going to be sent back to Florida. She faces seven charges, including two for negligence, and a felony charge for tampering with evidence.