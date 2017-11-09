Woman Claims Taco Bell is Racist Because They Don’t Have French Fries

A woman walked into a Taco Bell, and attempted to order french fries. The employee explained to her they don’t sell french fries. The woman responded back that she had never been told she can’t order french fries… at BURGER KING. The employee repeats herself again that she is not in a Burger King, she is in a Taco Bell, and offers to take her order again. She then tries to order fries again, the employee repeats they don’t sell fries. The woman then claims that this is “racism at it’s finest.” Other customers then step in and tell her she is in the wrong restaurant and that Taco Bell doesn’t sell french fries.