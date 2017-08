Wowza! Now, I’ve ridden the subways. I can sympathize, in a way, with the angry woman featured in this video. But spitting on the smelly passenger, and going on a curse-filled rant? That’s crazy.

Long story short. The angry woman was already seated on an almost-empty subway car. Another woman got on who had a very strong body odor. The angry woman claims she asked the smelly woman “nicely” to move. The smelly woman refused. So angry woman went on a rant and spit on her.