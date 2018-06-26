Woman Travels 4,000 Miles, Dresses as Gardener to Tag Friend

This is the best story! A woman flew 4,000 miles to surprise and tag a friend, continuing a game of tag that has been going on for four years. She flew from the USA to Scotland, and posed as a gardener where they were taking photos for her friend’s nieces christening. She placed herself in the way of the family’s photos, causing her friend to come over and ask her to move. Once he realized it was her, she tagged him to be “it” and ran away laughing.

By the way, she literally left on a plane right after this. Her only purpose of flying out to Scotland was to tag him.