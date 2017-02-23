Woman Warns of Shirt on Windshield Trap

If you go out to your car and see a shirt wrapped around your windshield wiper, get in your car and lock the doors.

A young woman from Flint, Michigan went out to her car after finishing her shift at the mall late at night. When she got into her car, she realized that someone had wrapped a shirt around her windshield wiper. Nearby, there were two cars. One of which was running. She followed her instincts and drove away, removing the shirt later.

She is warning others about falling victim to what might be a new way people are preying on innocent victims.

