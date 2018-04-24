Woman With Down Syndrome Opens Coffee Shop By Kayleigh Kriss | Apr 24, 2018 @ 10:59 AM Gabby was born with Down Syndrome but has always wanted to open a restaurant. So with some help from her mom she has opened a coffee shop and she’s even hiring others with disabilities to work there. She even has her own brand of coffee! RELATED CONTENT Smokey Eye Tutorial from….John Mayer Amazing Video of Waterspout Turning into Tornado This is Disturbing Do NOT Mess With Geese! Bus Driver Caught Watching TV Driving on Highway ‘MMMBop’ as Heavy Metal?