Woman’s Emotional Support Peacock Denied Boarding

After being told multiple times by United Airlines that she would not be able to bring her ’emotional support’ peacock aboard the plane with her, the New York based artist brought it with her to the airport anyways. United said they had told the woman at least three times before she arrived at the airport that she couldn’t bring the bird. United also said that the bird didn’t meet travel guidelines for a number of reasons, size and weight among them.

The peacock, named Dexter, has his own Instagram. On his page are pictures of the peacock posed in different settings and situations, including two with naked women.