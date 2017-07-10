Women Arrested for Leaving Child in Hot Car, Complains About Heat in Cruiser

Mother of the year award goes to Colleen Walker. Walker was shopping in a Dollar General when a manager noticed she had left her 5 year old in her car outside. After being left alone in the car for 30 minutes the child was crying and screaming. The manager called police. Once they arrived they got the child out of the car, and arrested Walker. Walker argued she has only been in the store for 12 minutes. Security footage showed otherwise.

On the way to the jail, Walker complained about the heat in the back of the police cruiser, and asked them to turn on the AC.

