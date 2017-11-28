Workplace Perks That We All Need

You know the old saying, the grass is always greener on the other side! And we are experiencing a little “workplace envy” when we found out about these perks that other countries get, and we don’t!

You can say “no” to working 48 hours a week if you work in Europe! It’s called the “Working Time Directive.” What does it mean? If you work within the European Union, it means your boss is not allowed to schedule you for 48 hours.

While Japan’s work ethic is a little extreme in some cases… they do get naps! In fact, you are even praised for taking naps! Called “inemuri,” if you fall asleep at your desk and refuse to go home, you are considered a hard worker.

Do not disturb! In France, once you clock out you don’t have to read or respond to work emails.

A lot of employees in Finland get their own saunas. What? Yes. Saunas are a big part of Finland’s culture, with some business meetings even happening in saunas.