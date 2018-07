DOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WHBC) – A double fatal accident on I-77 in Tuscarawas County over the weekend.

A Canton man was one of the victims.

The State Highway Patrol says 88-year-old Walter Banks was driving the wrong way on Southbound I-77 just outside Dover when his SUV slammed into a mini van.

Banks was dead at the scene.

31-year-old Muhammed Luft-Abdullah Samet of Detroit was driving the van; he died after being taken to the hospital.