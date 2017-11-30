Yet Another 38th Street Closing for 2018

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – After two separate closures in Canton and Plain Township this year, 38th Street will need to be closed again for about a month next spring.

New box beams need to be placed under an existing bridge over a small creek that runs underneath the street in between Whipple and Guilford Avenues NW in Plain Township.

Stark County Engineer Keith Bennett says that work could not be done at the same time as either of the other closures because some property owners would not have had access.

Another issue: the work next year needs to be done before the major Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue intersection improvement project.

Everhard Road will be closed for about a month as part of that project, and 38th Street will be the designated detour.