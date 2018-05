YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WHBC) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown reveals that its leader has cancer.

In a statement, the diocese says Bishop George Murry is undergoing intensive chemotherapy for a form of acute leukemia.

The bishop of Youngstown since 2007 is not able to receive visitors, according to the statement, but the diocese promises periodic updates.

The Youngstown diocese includes Stark, Portage and four other northeast Ohio counties.