Your Job May Be Causing Sleep Apnea!

If you can’t sleep, you can blame your desk job!

Sitting at a desk all day can cause sleep apnea. Here’s why:

When you sit for long periods, blood and water pool in your legs. And if you sit long enough and collect a lot of fluid in your legs, when you lie down to go to sleep, gravity causes this fluid to flow to your neck. In some people, so much fluid moves to the neck that it puts pressure on the throat, causing it to collapse from the pressure. This leads to obstructive sleep apnea and makes it difficult to breathe and get a good night’s sleep. Sleep apnea can ultimately lead to heart disease, too.

So what’s the fix? Take a walk every hour while you’re at work to prevent fluid retention in your legs.