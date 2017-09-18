Do you have a zombie apocalypse plan? Perhaps you should! 11% of people in the UK have a plan incase the dead decide to walk among us once again. Here is what ranks most important on their lists of what to acquire, in what order:

1. Find a good place to hole up. 45% of people who DO have a plan said that’s part of it.

2. Gather supplies like food, water, and first aid items. 43%.

3. Relocate, especially in heavily populated areas. 29%.

4. Find weapons. 23%.

5. Meet up with loved ones. 15%.

6. Go out and start killing zombies, 13%.

7. Try to team up with other random survivors, 6%

