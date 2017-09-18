Do You Have a Zombie Apocalypse Plan?

Do you have a zombie apocalypse plan? Perhaps you should! 11% of people in the UK have a plan incase the dead decide to walk among us once again. Here is what ranks most important on their lists of what to acquire, in what order:

1.  Find a good place to hole up. 45% of people who DO have a plan said that’s part of it.

2.  Gather supplies like food, water, and first aid items.  43%.

3.  Relocate, especially in heavily populated areas. 29%.

4.  Find weapons. 23%.

5.  Meet up with loved ones. 15%.

6.  Go out and start killing zombies, 13%.

7.  Try to team up with other random survivors, 6%

 

