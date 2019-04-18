$1 Billion Raised in 24 Hours to Rebuild Notre Dame

It’s being reported that the fund to rebuild Notre-Dame has raised $1 billion in a day and there are some that have been taken aback by the amount of money pouring in to rebuild the historic cathedral.

One Twitter user said, “I find it infuriating that a few billionaires can suddenly spare a few hundred million euros for this when there are far, far bigger HUMAN issues that could be dealt with.”

The money to rebuild the cathedral continues to roll in and it’s rumored that it could take six years before the cathedral will open again.

Do you think some of the money should go towards the people of Paris as well as to rebuild Notre Dame?