1 Dead, As Many as 5 Injured in Shooting at Dragway 42

Jun 14, 2021 @ 5:26am

WEST SALEM, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person is dead and reportedly as many as five others injured in a shooting at Dragway 42 in Wayne County Sunday afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says one person began firing a gun during an altercation in the parking lot following a private racing event had just ended.

A second person fired shots in a defensive mode.

The initial shooter was apparently driving recklessly in the parking lot, kicking up gravel.

He was still being sought.

Dragway 42 is just outside of West Salem in the northwest corner of Wayne County.

