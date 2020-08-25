      Weather Alert

1 Dead, Pavement Damaged, River Catches Fire After Spectacular Akron Crash

Aug 25, 2020 @ 2:28pm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person is dead and just one lane of Northbound Route 8 in Akron is open north of Tallmadge Avenue because of a fiery crash at around 7:45 Tuesday morning involving a vehicle and a tanker truck carrying a flammable liquid.

The flames and smoke forced the evacuation of some nearby homes and businesses.

Some of the flames and liquid made it through a storm sewer to the Cuyahoga River, where the Beacon Journal says a fire there had to be extinguished.

ODOT is making repairs on the pavement damaged by the fire.

