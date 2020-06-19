1 of 3 Officers Involved in Killing Breonna Taylor to Be Fired
Brett Hankison, 1 of 3 police officers who fired their weapons into the home of Breonna Taylor is set to be fired. Breonna Taylor died on March 13 when officers entered her home which turned out to be the incorrect address on a no-knock warrant. In a letter from the police chief it stated Hankison, violated obedience to rules and regulations. Displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when he blindly fired 10 rounds into the apartment. Fired on someone he did not know posed a threat. Fired through a patio door without knowing who or what was on the other side. The investigation continues as the two other officers remain on administrative reassignment.