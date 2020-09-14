1 Person Taken to Hospital From Sunday Canton Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One resident of a Canton home was taken to the hospital with what are termed non-life threatening injuries after a small basement fire Sunday morning.
The fire did minimal damage in the 1400 block of Housel Avenue SE near the I-77/Route 30 interchange.
No word on a cause.
Natural gas service was shut off to the house, so residents needed assistance from the American Red Cross.
Damage was just a few hundred dollars to some belongings in the basement.