1 Person Taken to Hospital From Sunday Canton Fire

Sep 14, 2020 @ 7:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One resident of a Canton home was taken to the hospital with what are termed non-life threatening injuries after a small basement fire Sunday morning.

The fire did minimal damage in the 1400 block of Housel Avenue SE near the I-77/Route 30 interchange.

No word on a cause.

Natural gas service was shut off to the house, so residents needed assistance from the American Red Cross.

Damage was just a few hundred dollars to some belongings in the basement.

