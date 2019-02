Last night I came across this video by a YouTube channel called, “Dope or Nope”. Being an avid crazy cat person myself, I knew I had to see what I was missing out on.

In the video, a group tests out cat products from cat wine to DJ scratching posts. My favorite product was the kangaroo hoodie, perfect to pack in your furry friend in.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve bought for your pet?