10 Years Later, Family, Friends Revive Interest in Cold Case Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say a 10-year-old murder case is still being actively investigated.
But, there’s still been no arrest in the September 4, 2011 shooting death of 41-year-old Kenny Lawrence along 13th Street NW near Cleveland Avenue.
Family members say he was attacked randomly in a robbery attempt.
The killing happened not far from Lawrence’s home.
Anyone with information should call Canton police detectives.