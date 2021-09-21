      Weather Alert

10 Years Later, Family, Friends Revive Interest in Cold Case Killing

Sep 21, 2021 @ 4:44am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say a 10-year-old murder case is still being actively investigated.

But, there’s still been no arrest in the September 4, 2011 shooting death of 41-year-old Kenny Lawrence along 13th Street NW near Cleveland Avenue.

Family members say he was attacked randomly in a robbery attempt.

The killing happened not far from Lawrence’s home.

Anyone with information should call Canton police detectives.

Popular Posts
Mark Waid Talks Comics with Sarah Quinn
Actor Michael Rapaport Calls Out AOC Over Met Gala Dress
Ed Sheeran Says US Award Shows Are "Filled With Resentment And Hatred"
Top Attorney in Stark Prosecutor’s Office on Paid Leave After Arrest
Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On