100 Candles Burning for NFL on Thursday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Happy Birthday NFL!
The league is 100 years old on Thursday, and since this is where it all began and the Canton Bulldogs were part of it, it’s appropriate that the city makes an appearance during a Cleveland-Cincinnati game.
So Thursday night, the 11 pylons featuring the names of all 25,488 players who participated in at least one snap of the football in the NFL in the first 100 years of the league will be unveiled from Centennial Plaza downtown on the NFL Network and Channel 5.
It’s a recorded, virtual event.