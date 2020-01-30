100 Grams of Cocaine Seized in Massillon Drug Bust

MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 100 grams of cocaine were seized and two people are behind bars following a drug bust Wednesday afternoon in Massillon.
Police conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Huron Road SE where they believed drug trafficking was taking place.
After searching the home, they found the drugs, along with packaging bags and scales in the home of 38 year old Nikki Rothacher and 35 year old Justin Amos. Police say no other types of drugs were found.
Detective Shaun Dadisman says Amos attempted to make a run for it was arrested a few blocks away. Both face multiple drug charges.