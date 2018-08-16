101st Birthday At Taco Bell A woman from Illinois had her birthday at Taco Bell this year! But it wasn’t just any birthday… it was Ruth’s 101st birthday! She eats at the restaurant every Tuesday and Friday! She also says she has tried just about everything on the menu! 101birthdayruthtaco bell SHARE RELATED CONTENT Aretha Franklin Has Passed Away Guy “Revvs Up” His Husky Couple Celebrates Their “Empty Nest” Girl Schemes, Orders $350 Worth of Toys New Girl Scout Cookie: Caramel Chocolate Chip! Man Spent $12K on Rabbit Suits