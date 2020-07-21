11 Positive Thoughts for Your Everyday Motivation!
One positive thought can change your whole day. Here are 11 ways to help you jumpstart your thoughts on a positive note:
Be thankful you woke up this morning
Don’t compare yourself to others
Don’t be afraid to take a chance.
Don’t listen to haters
Don’t’ judge others
Accept things that end
If you don’t like your job, find another one
If it doesn’t make you happy, don’t do it
Focus on the good, small things in your life
Control your mornings, don’t let them control you
What are positive thoughts keep you motivated?