11 Stark Police Agencies Getting Body Armor Funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – As part of the state’s effort to provide another $3.5 million in body armor for police officers around the state, Stark County law enforcement is getting 105,964 for about 11 agencies including the county sheriff’s office and Canton and Alliance police.
Departments must provide a 25% match.
Here’s how the Stark County funding is being divided up:
Uniontown police: $21,104
Stark County Sheriff’s Office: $14,788
Brewster police: $13,302
Lawrence Twp police: $11,008
Canton police: $10,315
Navarre police: $7,281
Beach City police: $7,260
Alliance police: $7,650
Stark Parks police: $5,256
Hartville police: $5,091
Waynesburg police: $2,910